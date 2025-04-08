iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Rollins Financial Advisors LLC

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,668,000 after acquiring an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

