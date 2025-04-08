iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,668,000 after buying an additional 907,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.