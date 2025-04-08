iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 13,236,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the previous session’s volume of 2,089,352 shares.The stock last traded at $107.35 and had previously closed at $110.00.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITOT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12,104.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,876,000 after buying an additional 478,596 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

