iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Lifted by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $63,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,870,000. U S Wealth Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,006,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,181,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,467,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

