iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Position Trimmed by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,617 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

