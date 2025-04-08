iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.48 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

