iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is Faithward Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after buying an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

