iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $64.67 and last traded at $66.04. Approximately 15,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 24,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $158.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98.

Get iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.