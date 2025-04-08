iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.65 and last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 210236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

