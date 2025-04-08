iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

