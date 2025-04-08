iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,563 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $36,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,016,000 after buying an additional 137,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,086,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.18 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.91 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.3836 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

