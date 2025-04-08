IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Receives C$5.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.

ISO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$4.50 target price on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of CVE:ISO opened at C$3.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The firm has a market cap of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.86. IsoEnergy has a 12-month low of C$2.34 and a 12-month high of C$5.40.

In other IsoEnergy news, Director Christopher Walter Mcfadden sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.82, for a total transaction of C$324,679.50. 36.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

