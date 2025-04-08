Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. 5,567,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IVN
Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- PayPal Stock: Too Cheap to Ignore, Too Strong to Miss
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Progress Software: Making Progress Driven by the AI Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.