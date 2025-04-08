Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Up 8.6% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. 5,567,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.08.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

