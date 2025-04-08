Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. Approximately 5,567,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.08.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

