Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading 8.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. Approximately 5,567,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on IVN
Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 8.6 %
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Mines
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- PayPal Stock: Too Cheap to Ignore, Too Strong to Miss
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Progress Software: Making Progress Driven by the AI Revolution
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.