Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Trading Up 8.6% – Still a Buy?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.39 and last traded at C$11.15. Approximately 5,567,825 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 2,400,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.27.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

