J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 82356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on JSAIY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury Price Performance

J Sainsbury Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.58.

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.