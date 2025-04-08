Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at KeyCorp

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.06% from the company’s previous close.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. 414,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,349. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. Janus International Group has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Janus International Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC lifted its position in Janus International Group by 9,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.