JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 100,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELDGet Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,749,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,610,834.02. This trade represents a 0.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $586,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.
  • On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.
  • On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.
  • On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 4.9 %

JELD stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.93. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

