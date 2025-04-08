JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Buys 100,000 Shares

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,749,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,610,834.02. This trade represents a 0.79 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 100,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $586,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $298,500.00.

On Friday, March 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 70,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $417,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $487,821.62.

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 4.9 %

JELD stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $468.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.93. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

