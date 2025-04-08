JMP Securities Has Lowered Expectations for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 98.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HOOD. Raymond James initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 44,796,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,638. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $25,385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $4,113,503.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,251.34. This represents a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,646,134 shares of company stock valued at $132,604,246. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

