John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.38 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 10051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $825.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHML. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $352,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

