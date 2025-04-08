JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $129.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $129.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.40.

Shares of DFS traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.73. 386,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,163. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.47. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $205.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16,786.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,891,000 after buying an additional 779,721 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

