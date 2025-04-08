JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock Price

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RDDT. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price target on Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, March 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Reddit from $112.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Reddit from $105.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Reddit Stock Performance

RDDT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.86. Reddit has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.45.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Reddit will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,797,782.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,504,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,642,377.21. This represents a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total value of $2,419,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,161,139.26. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 603,794 shares of company stock valued at $89,386,704.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Reddit by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reddit by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

