JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. 972,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,909. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 119.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 243,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 132,047 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 178,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

