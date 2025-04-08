JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Price

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,388. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,883,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 699.5% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 904,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 820,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,701,000 after buying an additional 814,057 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

