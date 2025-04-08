JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 4.7% – Should You Sell?

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 211.50 ($2.69). 853,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 284,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222 ($2.83).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.66. The stock has a market cap of £181.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.47.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.51%.

Insider Activity

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

In other JPMorgan China Growth & Income news, insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £11,150 ($14,192.97). Also, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 7,375 shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,691.25 ($25,065.24). Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Strategic thinking for Chinese markets

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc aims to provide the best of both worlds. The Manager focuses on investing in Chinese companies listed on domestic exchanges and companies in Greater China by focusing on the growth of “New China” – companies and sectors that are capitalising on the transition of the country to a more consumer-driven economy – whilst the Company aims to deliver a predictable quarterly income distribution – announced at the start of each financial year.

Key points

Expertise – Strong focus on research capabilities, with investment teams based in Hong Kong, Taiwan and mainland China.

Portfolio – Focuses on companies benefiting from the transition of China to a consumer-driven economy.

Results – Benefits from the economic transformation and evolving role of China as a global economic superpower while aiming to deliver a predictable quarterly income.

Why invest in this trust

The first investment trust to focus purely on the greater China region, the JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc capitalises on our extensive local knowledge and experience to find attractive opportunities in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.