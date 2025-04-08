JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $46.62. 9,336,878 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 3,913,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
