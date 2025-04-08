JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,055,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the previous session’s volume of 5,178,457 shares.The stock last traded at $50.44 and had previously closed at $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

