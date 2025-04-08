Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 7th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 157.1% increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Just Group stock opened at GBX 125.33 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.60 ($2.15). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 150.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX 36 ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Just Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Just Group will post 38.3510638 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Just Group news, insider Mark Godson acquired 66,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.86 ($127,023.75). 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JUST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

