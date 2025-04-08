Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 923423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).
Kanabo Group Trading Up 19.0 %
The stock has a market cap of £1.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.88.
Kanabo Group Company Profile
Kanabo have conducted extensive R&D in order to develop high-quality Cannabis extract formulas, innovative medical-grade vaporisers, and various non-smoking consumption solutions – making use easy and accessible for anyone in need of treatment.
