Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. This represents a 3.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.69.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
