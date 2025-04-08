Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) President James C. Baker Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) President James C. Baker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,466.40. This represents a 3.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KYN opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

