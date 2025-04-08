Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target to $14.00

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Shares of PTMN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.64. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 64,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

