Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target to $14.00

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance
Shares of PTMN traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 41,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.64. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.
Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.
Further Reading
