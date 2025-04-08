Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Stock Price

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

Shares of NYSE MSDL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,929. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.44. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.02 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 54.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 1,987.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 335,800 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 237,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,536 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the fourth quarter worth $3,051,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,864,000.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

