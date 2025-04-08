Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Price

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPVG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,951. The company has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.65. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

