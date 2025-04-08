Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $22.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.72. 4,063,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,548. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ares Capital by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $576,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

