Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,380,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,826 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Kenvue worth $93,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

