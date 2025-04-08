Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.89 Per Share

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGAGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of €0.89 ($0.97) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 133.6% increase from Kerry Group’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of KYGA stock opened at GBX 92.90 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73.70 ($0.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 103.70 ($1.32). The firm has a market cap of £15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.74.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

