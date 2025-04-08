Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338,937 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,796,000 after buying an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 112,819 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

