Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director Keith M. Gehl Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Gehl purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,500. This represents a 5.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ KEQU opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $102.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $736,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Kewaunee Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

