Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Director Keith M. Gehl Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) Director Keith M. Gehl purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,500. This represents a 5.71 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance
NASDAQ KEQU opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $71.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $102.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
