Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company's stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

KTCC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Key Tronic by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

