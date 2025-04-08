Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
KTCC stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.14.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
