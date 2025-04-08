KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson set a $290.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.28 on Tuesday. Apple has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.82. The company has a market cap of $2.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after purchasing an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.8% during the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 19.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

