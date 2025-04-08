Kiera Grant Acquires 5,403 Shares of Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) Stock

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) insider Kiera Grant bought 5,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,508.39 ($6,891.25).

Adairs Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $504.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Adairs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Adairs’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 9th. Adairs’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Adairs Company Profile

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings, furniture, and decoration products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Adairs, Mocka and Focus. The company offers bedroom products, such as bedlinen, bedding, and bedroom furniture and accessories; bathroom and laundry products, consisting of towels, bath mats and runners, bathrobes and slippers, bathroom accessories, and laundry and home care products, as well as beach and kids beach towels; furniture products, such as bedroom, office, living room, outdoor, and kids furniture; home and outdoor comprising home styling, home care and gifting, pets, outdoor, storage, and kitchen products; kid's products, including kids bedlinen, bedding, décor, bathroom, furniture, christmas, and nursery; as well as gifting products and kid collection.

