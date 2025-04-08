Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224,455 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold accounts for about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Kinross Gold worth $304,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

