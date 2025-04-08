Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 71884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.
