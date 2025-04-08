Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 71884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kion Group

Kion Group Price Performance

Kion Group Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.55.

(Get Free Report)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.