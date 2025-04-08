KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KKR. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,692,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.