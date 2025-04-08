KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,207 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $43,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $1,435,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $557,965,000 after buying an additional 85,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $325,752,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 5.1 %

KKR stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.