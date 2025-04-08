Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.44 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 719286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 193.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 281,024 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Korn Ferry

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.