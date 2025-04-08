Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 2.6 %

MQY stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

