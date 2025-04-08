Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $358,000 Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BILL were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,998.50, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

