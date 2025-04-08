Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $270,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,317 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $195.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.59. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,606.35. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

