Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $306,000 in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Insider Activity

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $61,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

